Sardar Papanna fought for egalitarian society, says MLA GSR

Bhupalapally: Sardar Sarvai Papanna, a warrior who fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, was honored by MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao.

On Wednesday, at the IDOC office, the BC Welfare department organised the death anniversary event of Sarvai Papanna Goud, where the MLA attended as the chief guest.

The MLA paid tribute by garlanding the portrait of Sarvai Papanna Goud. He praised Sarvai Papanna Goud as a great freedom fighter and Bahujan hero, acknowledging his contributions.

He called upon everyone to work towards achieving the ideals of Sarvai Papanna Goud.

In the meeting that followed, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao highlighted that Sardar Sarvai Papanna was a great warrior who fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, free from caste, religious, and racial differences.

He mentioned that Sarvai Papanna was a

Bahujan king who made his mark in history during the 17th century. He also emphasized that Sarvai Papanna Goud was a noble figure who fought for the welfare of the Goud community.