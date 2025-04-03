Live
- India's office market deals clock 74 per cent jump in Jan-March: Report
- Congress chief Kharge challenges Anurag Thakur: Prove allegations or resign
- Myanmar hit by 66 aftershocks following deadly earthquake
- If something is expunged no member should make issue out of it: RS Chairman
- AP Cabinet Meeting underway, discusses on key issues
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate up 31 pc at $1.3 billion in Q1
- 30 Supreme Court Judges submitted their declaration of assets
- PM Modi watches Thai Ramayan, Garba performance in Bangkok
- Reese Witherspoon Hands the ‘Elle Woods’ Baton to Lexi Minetree in New ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel
- Telangana Leaders Pay Homage to Freedom Fighter Doddi Komaraiah on His 98th Birth Anniversary
Sardar Papanna fought for egalitarian society, says MLA GSR
Bhupalapally: Sardar Sarvai Papanna, a warrior who fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, was honored by MLA Gandra Satyanarayana...
Bhupalapally: Sardar Sarvai Papanna, a warrior who fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, was honored by MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao.
On Wednesday, at the IDOC office, the BC Welfare department organised the death anniversary event of Sarvai Papanna Goud, where the MLA attended as the chief guest.
The MLA paid tribute by garlanding the portrait of Sarvai Papanna Goud. He praised Sarvai Papanna Goud as a great freedom fighter and Bahujan hero, acknowledging his contributions.
He called upon everyone to work towards achieving the ideals of Sarvai Papanna Goud.
In the meeting that followed, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao highlighted that Sardar Sarvai Papanna was a great warrior who fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, free from caste, religious, and racial differences.
He mentioned that Sarvai Papanna was a
Bahujan king who made his mark in history during the 17th century. He also emphasized that Sarvai Papanna Goud was a noble figure who fought for the welfare of the Goud community.