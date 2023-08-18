"Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: The district Collector Valluri Kranti has Praised The legendery personality Sri Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud as the Symbol self respect for Back ward classes and who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the sub-communities .



On the occasion of his 373 birth anniversary held in the IDOC Conference hall organised by BC welfare department on Friday morning.

The district collector Valluri Kranti along with Gadwal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy paid their tributes to the portrait of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud and said that the struggle of Papanna Goud was a great thing in the olden days , with the democratic spirit of sharing power of the state for all communities without any discrimination of cast and religion.





Sardar who established a Bahujana Raj against the dominant rules of Jamindar and Jagirdar s .She also added that we must live up his aspirations ,and we should follow his ideology for the welfare back ward classes.He is the light house for back ward and weaker sections.The Gadwal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that,Papanna Goud was born in 1650 after the death of his father ,on the orders of his mother he chose the Gouda Cast and led life and revolted against the feudal system and built a republic state together with weaker,backward and minority communities on Telangana land.He said that we should remember him forever.



The additional collector (revenue) Cheerla Srinivas Sagar,SC Corporation development officer Swetha Priya darshini, Library chairman Jambu Raman Goud, Market yard Chairman Sridhar Goud, Agriculture officials and others were participated.





At the same time The additional Superintendent of police on the orders of the district police superintendent srujana garlanded the portal of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud in the district police office .On this occasion the additional SP stated that A person who have no hierarchy started with just friends and formed an army of thousands on his own and went down in history as a brave man who fought against the anarchy of the Moghal rulers .land lords and aristocrats, who were appressing the Telangana region and established a kingdom on his own



And simultaneously conquered the Golkonda fort. History of sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud a Bahujan hero a warrior who raised his fist and won the war ,he conquered 20 forts in Telangana and raised Bahujana falg on Golkonda fort.The generations of future should inspire from the struggle which he faced.Thus he got some pages in the history of the Telangana state.

AO Sathish Kumar,DC RB inspector Ramaswami,SI Rama Krishna, Super intended Nayeem,DC RB,IT Cell,SB officials and other staff were participated in the program.











