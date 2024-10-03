'Sarees of India' expo starts at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society is going to organise "Sarees of India” and Bhathukamma and Dasara festival celebrations at Shilparamam, Madhapur. On Wednesday, the three-day divisional-level folk festival of Telangana that has been jointly organised by Shilparamam Madhapur and South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur, Ministry of Culture, was inaugurated.



The event will begin from October 3 to 13, displaying various handloom sarees of India, including pochampally, gadwal, kota, mangalagiri, pulkari, kashmiri, bengali cotton, silk, banarasi silk, bangalore silk, chenderi, kalamkari, kosa, munga, muslin, tussar, jamdhani, bandini, and so on. Silk cotton sarees, dress materials, chunnies, and blankets will be available. Cultural programmes will be organised every evening, said a senior officer.