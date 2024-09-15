Saritha Felicitates S. Rubika, Who Secured National Rank 383 in ICAR

Live
Gadwal: S. Rubika, daughter of S. Gokaranna and S. Suvarthamma from Amaravai village in Maldakal Mandal, achieved an impressive feat by securing the...
Gadwal: S. Rubika, daughter of S. Gokaranna and S. Suvarthamma from Amaravai village in Maldakal Mandal, achieved an impressive feat by securing the 383rd rank in the ICAR National Agriculture division and 48th rank in her category. Upon learning about this achievement, former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Saritha Tirupatiah honored Rubika at the Congress Party camp office. She draped Rubika in a shawl and presented her with a bouquet as a token of appreciation.
Speaking at the event, Saritha praised Rubika for overcoming the hardships of her parents and excelling at the national level. She emphasized that education is the key to overcoming poverty and pointed out that wealth and property are meaningless without knowledge. Saritha encouraged all students to look up to Rubika as a role model and urged them to work hard, understand their parents' sacrifices, and aim for prestigious careers that contribute to their personal development. She concluded by saying that achieving one's life goals is a true testament to hard work and dedication.
Congress Party leaders Amaravai Krishna Reddy, Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, Pedoddi Ramakrishna, Saddanompalli Gopal, D.R. Sridhar, Kurva Srinivasulu, Venkataramulu, Dhoni Anjaneyulu, Thimmappa, and Laxman were also present at the event.