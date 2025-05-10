Live
Sarithamma Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Support Needy Families in Gadwal
Gadwal: In a compassionate gesture aimed at supporting underprivileged families, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, distributed CM Relief Fund cheques at the Congress party's Sarithamma Camp Office in the district headquarters.
Beneficiaries from Gadwal town received a total of Rs. 1,63,000 through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The individual recipients and their respective amounts include M.D. Azmat (Rs. 60,000), Sunkanna (Rs. 60,000), Gouni Ramudu (Rs. 19,000), Venkatramulu (Rs. 12,000), and Jayaprakash (Rs. 12,000).
Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma stated that the government is extending financial aid through CM Relief Funds to support poor and needy families. She encouraged citizens to make proper use of all welfare schemes offered by the government.
The event saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders including Madhusudan Babu, Town President Mohammed Isaq, DTDC Narsimhulu, Chintarevula Suresh, TNR Jagadeesh, Kausar Beg, Mestry Krishna, Toom Krishnayya Goud, Shivaraju, Kummari Narayana, Jammiched Ramu, Obulonipalli Parushurama, Govind, Nagaraju, Veeresh, Ravi, and others.
This initiative highlights the Congress party's commitment to grassroots-level welfare and its active role in addressing the needs of the people in the Gadwal region.