Sarpanch Lavanya rewarded for village development

Sarpanch Ramagiri Lavanya receiving the Best Women International World Parliamentary Award in August for her efforts for the betterment of the village
Sarpanch Ramagiri Lavanya has proved that sarpanch is not about holding office and politics but also about humanitarian service.

Peddapalli: Sarpanch Ramagiri Lavanya has proved that sarpanch is not about holding office and politics but also about humanitarian service.

In recognition of her services she rendered for the past four years she received World Book of Award in Madhya Pradesh along with many other awards. She received the Best Women International World Parliamentary Award last month for her efforts for the betterment of the village. Women representatives from 46 countries came to receive the Best Women International Parliamentary Award. Lavanya received the State Inspiration Award in 2020 for the first time in Indore for her work and since then she received many awards from various social organizations.

Even though she was a commoner before becoming sarpanch, she stole people’s hearts by solving their problems and continued her it after becoming sarpanch. Mutyala village in Ramagiri Mandal of Peddapalli district consists of 500 households.

