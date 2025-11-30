Sarpanch post auctioned for Rs 51.3L in Nalgonda village

Kondamallepally (Nalgonda): In Chinna Adisherlapally village of Kondamallepally mandal in Nalgonda district, the Sarpanch position was allotted through an open auction held on Saturday. During the bidding, Pandulu Venkataiah Goud secured the seat by offering Rs 51.3 lakhs.

The auction was organised and supervised by the village elders, following the traditional practice that some villages continue for selecting local leadership. The elders announced that the amount collected through the auction would be used for community development. They decided to allocate the funds towards the construction of a village temple and the installation of the Bodrai idol, which holds cultural and religious significance for the residents.

The event also brought attention to the village’s earlier electoral history. In the 2019 Sarpanch elections, eight out of the 26 gram panchayats in the mandal were elected unanimously.