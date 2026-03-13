Sarpanches, councillors should resolve people’s problems: Jupally

Wanaparthy: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday attended the one-day training programme organised for recently elected sarpanches and councillors as part of the “Prajapalana Pragathi Pranalika – 99 Days Action Plan” initiative.

He gave several important suggestions to the new public representatives.

Jupally said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the programme with the aim of solving people’s problems at the grassroots level. As part of this initiative, all the new public representatives should actively participate and work towards resolving public issues. He advised them to visit 20-30 houses every morning for about two hours, interact with residents, and understand their problems. The information gathered should be regularly reported to higher authorities; efforts should be made to resolve those issues. By doing so, representatives can solve problems and win people’s trust and appreciation. He said getting the opportunity to serve people is a great honour; representatives should maintain that reputation. Continuous public interaction will strengthen the relationship between representatives and citizens. Any work undertaken should benefit many people.

The minister instructed that during the gram sabhas to be held in the coming days, representatives should inform people about various welfare schemes: farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, bonus for fine paddy, Gruha Jyothi, Mahalakshmi, Indiramma Housing.

He directed officials to register every public application in the computer system without fail. No application should remain pending for more than 15 days. Officials must work responsibly; any negligence will not be tolerated.

Jupally advised people to take care of their health and make it a habit to walk for at least one hour daily.