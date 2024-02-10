Sarvail Gurukul: A testament to PV’s vision

Sarvail(Yadadri Bhongir): In a heartfelt tribute, teachers and students at Sarvail Gurukul School in Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, celebrated the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award conferred posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on Thursday.

PV Narasimha Rao’s deep connection with Sarvail Gurukul School was highlighted on the day. The locals of the village, along with teachers and students, fondly remembered PV in light of the central government’s recognition.

Sarvodaya leader and Gandhian follower, Maddi Narayana Reddy, from Sarvail village, shared a close relationship with PV. The school holds historical significance as the first Gurukula Vidyalaya in independent India, operating under government control, thanks to Narayana Reddy’s initiative as the state education minister, inspired by PV’s vision.

Established on November 23, 1971, under the designation of the Chief Minister, Sarvail Gurukula Vidyalayam aimed to provide quality education to talented yet underprivileged students in rural areas. Maddi Narayana Reddy generously contributed 44 acres of land and Sarvodaya Ashram buildings in Sarvail for the school’s establishment.

Sarvail Gurukula Vidyalayam marked the inception of the government gurukula system in the country. The institution has produced several eminent individuals including doctors, engineers, and politicians, dedicated to service of the country. The legacy of PV Narasimha Rao lives on through the contributions of Sarvail Gurukul, a testament to his vision for quality education in rural India.