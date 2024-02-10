Live
- Rohit Roy commends Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s talents
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
Just In
Sarvail Gurukul: A testament to PV’s vision
In a heartfelt tribute, teachers and students at Sarvail Gurukul School in Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, celebrated the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award conferred posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on Thursday.
Sarvail(Yadadri Bhongir): In a heartfelt tribute, teachers and students at Sarvail Gurukul School in Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, celebrated the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award conferred posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on Thursday.
PV Narasimha Rao’s deep connection with Sarvail Gurukul School was highlighted on the day. The locals of the village, along with teachers and students, fondly remembered PV in light of the central government’s recognition.
Sarvodaya leader and Gandhian follower, Maddi Narayana Reddy, from Sarvail village, shared a close relationship with PV. The school holds historical significance as the first Gurukula Vidyalaya in independent India, operating under government control, thanks to Narayana Reddy’s initiative as the state education minister, inspired by PV’s vision.
Established on November 23, 1971, under the designation of the Chief Minister, Sarvail Gurukula Vidyalayam aimed to provide quality education to talented yet underprivileged students in rural areas. Maddi Narayana Reddy generously contributed 44 acres of land and Sarvodaya Ashram buildings in Sarvail for the school’s establishment.
Sarvail Gurukula Vidyalayam marked the inception of the government gurukula system in the country. The institution has produced several eminent individuals including doctors, engineers, and politicians, dedicated to service of the country. The legacy of PV Narasimha Rao lives on through the contributions of Sarvail Gurukul, a testament to his vision for quality education in rural India.