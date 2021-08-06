Sathupalli: Adopt modern technologies in cultivation says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Sathupalli: Minister for Rural Development and Panchyat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday asked the farmers to adopt modern technology in cultivation. He along with T Rajaiah and farmers from Warangal, visited Sathupalli and Aswaraopet constituencies in the district.

During the visit the Minister observed the paddy cultivation in the constituency and interacted with the farmers.

Speaking at the occasion , Minster Dayakar Rao said, the State government spent more funds for the development of the agricultural sector. Farmer should adopt the new technologies in cultivating fields for developing the agricultural the Minister added.

He said that the new technology was for the farmers to be able to cultivate more number of crops in a year, he said that the system would be beneficial for both the State and the farmer.

The farmers said, nearly sixteen thousand acres of land was being cultivated in erstwhile Khammam district using the new technologies. Nearly 10 to 12 thousand acres is being cultivated only in Sathupalli. They said, the new technology was helpful in for doubling yield.