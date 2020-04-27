Satisfied Central team pats Telangana medical staff

Hyderabad: The Central inter-ministerial team, which visited various parts of the city, complemented the medical staff for their service in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The Central team visited Rythu Bazar at Mehdipatnam and enquired about the sales of groceries inside the Rythu Bazar.

The team members examined the measures taken by the authorities for maintaining social distancing at the vegetable stalls and interacted with the vendors asking them how they were procuring vegetables.

Farmer Ch Sekhar, who hails from Muktaguda village in Shahbad mandal in Rangareddy district, was brining vegetables to Hyderabad covering a 30-km distance. "I'm engaging a private vehicle to transport brinjals and other vegetables," he said.

Another farmer from Aziznagar in Moinabad in Rangareddy district, M Yadaiah, said he was brining vegetables from his own farm which is 20 km away from the city on his two-wheeler.

The team visited various shops in the Rythu Bazar. The Central team members interacted with the farmers who were selling vegetables through mobile Rythu Bazars.

They asked farmer M Babu Rao about the the prices of capsicum, cabbage, and bottle guard, cucumber, which he was selling.

He said five persons from a village were forming a group to bring the produce to the city and selling them at a margin of Rs 2 to Rs 5 per kilo. The team also inquired about the rate chart of the mobile Rythu Bazars.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya informed the team that to provide vegetables at affordable prices during the lockdown, 120 mobile Rythu Bazars were sent to different parts of the city.

These mobile Rythu Bazars were handed over to self-help groups thus helping the farmers to sell their produce. The team expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for mobile Rythu Bazars.

Later, the team inspected the quarantine centre at Nature Cure Hospital. The team inquired about the facilities in the hospital by talking to doctors and nursing staff.

They inquired about the facilities like testing the Covid-19 patients, lab kits and also about the services being offered to the people who are quarantined.

Hyderabad District Collector Shwetha Mohanty informed that the persons under quarantine were being provided healthy food as per the medical standards.

Jalshakti additional director Arun Bharok complemented the doctors, lab technicians and nursing staff in controlling the coronavirus.

The team also visited the containment zones in Malakpet and examined the barricading at the zone. The officials informed that they were providing necessary groceries requested by the people inside the zone from the nearby super market.

Fever survey was also taken up every day of the zone inmates, the officials were informed. Later, the team members interacted with the locals inside the quarantine zone.