Satyanarayana Swami Vratams Conducted with Devotion at Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple

NagarKurnool: On the occasion of the fourth Saturday of the Krodhinama year, in the auspicious month of Sravana under Pushyami Nakshatra, Satyanarayana Swami Vratams were performed with devotion at the Alarmelmanga Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Palem village, under Bijnapally Mandal. The temple's head priest, Koravi Ramanujacharyulu, stated that the collective vratams were performed as per Vedic traditions.

He explained that performing the Satyanarayana Swami Vratam is believed to lead to moksha (salvation) and grants all eight forms of prosperity (Ashtaishwaryas). The rituals were conducted by learned Brahmin scholars amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. A group of female devotees also performed the traditional Kumkumarchana with devotion. Following the rituals, the temple distributed teertha prasadam (holy offerings) to the devotees.

Temple Executive Officer C.H. Rangarao informed that, every Saturday, devotees are provided with free food offerings (annaprasadam) through the Balaji Annaprasadam Trust. Temple priests Koravi Jayant Kumar, Chakrapani, and Aravindu, along with temple staff, R. Shiva Kumar, Babayya, and devotees from various regions, including women, participated in the event.