  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams at Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams at Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Bhadrapada Ekadashi, group Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams were performed in a traditional manner at the Alarmelmanga Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located in Palem village, Bijnapally Mandal.

Nagar Kurnool : On the occasion of Bhadrapada Ekadashi, group Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams were performed in a traditional manner at the Alarmelmanga Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located in Palem village, Bijnapally Mandal.

The temple's chief priest, Koravi Ramanujacharyulu, stated that performing the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam brings divine blessings and prosperity in subtle ways. The Vratams were conducted according to Vedic rituals by learned Brahmins, reciting sacred chants.

Women devotees also collectively performed Kumkumarchana rituals. Following the Vratam, holy prasadam, which had been offered to the deity, was distributed to all the devotees.

Temple priests Koravi Jayanth and Chakrapani, along with temple staff member Babayya, participated in the event, which saw the attendance of devotees and women from various regions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick