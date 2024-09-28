Live
Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams at Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple
On the occasion of Bhadrapada Ekadashi, group Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams were performed in a traditional manner at the Alarmelmanga Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located in Palem village, Bijnapally Mandal.
The temple's chief priest, Koravi Ramanujacharyulu, stated that performing the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam brings divine blessings and prosperity in subtle ways. The Vratams were conducted according to Vedic rituals by learned Brahmins, reciting sacred chants.
Women devotees also collectively performed Kumkumarchana rituals. Following the Vratam, holy prasadam, which had been offered to the deity, was distributed to all the devotees.
Temple priests Koravi Jayanth and Chakrapani, along with temple staff member Babayya, participated in the event, which saw the attendance of devotees and women from various regions.