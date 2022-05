Satyavathi meets fire mishap victims in Mulugu

Mulugu: Telangana State Tribal and Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Sunday visited the Shaniga Kunta village a tribal hamletand interacted with tribals there. On the occasion, she expressed condolences to the families of 40 houses which gutted in fire a few days ago. As assured, the government officials reached the hamlet and distributed the rice and other materials to the tribals. It is reported that a financial aid was also provided to the families who lost their houses in the mishap.

On April 29, Hyderabad: The State government on Friday has taken steps to rescue the tribals whose huts were gutted in fire mishaps during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. As per Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod's direction, the officials have reached the tribal hamlet. The officials have given around Rs 45,000 from Tribal Welfare department and Rs 15,000 from the government side as a compensation to each victim from the family. The officials have have also distributed around 25 kgs of rice and other materials to each victim.

