Save India rally tomorrow: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday announced that the Congress party would take out the proposed 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund on Saturday (December 28).

Addressing a press conference after TPCC's core committee meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Hyderabad police was yet to give permission for the rally which Congress party proposes to take out on the occasion of its formation day.

He also made it clear that the Congress would never share platform with TRS or BJP on any issue. Calling TRS an 'opportunist' party, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao remained a mute spectator when large scale protests are going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS has been supporter of the BJP since beginning and even today it was backing the BJP's decision by not speaking against the NRC. He pointed out that Chandrashekar Rao was the first chief minister to support the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TPCC chief stated that the TRS supported the BJP's candidate with RSS background Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential elections while refusing support former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who played a crucial role in formation of Telangana State.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders has met Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy in the evening and requested him to give permission to the rally. The delegation comprised of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA T Jagga Reddy, PCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and J Kusuma Kumar.

According to sources, the DGP has refused to give permission to the rally and permission could be given to public meetings. The Congress is planning to go ahead with the rally in spite of denial of permission by the police.

Earlier, speaking about the municipal polls, Uttam Kumar said that the Congress party was fully prepared to face the municipal elections. However, he mentioned that the Congress was objecting to announcement of schedule without finalising the voters' list and reservation of wards.

For the same reason, he said that the Congress party demanded postponement of elections. He said demand for conducting elections as per established norms and procedures could not be termed as fear of facing elections.