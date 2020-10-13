Save Singareni Jatha to protect coal mines, rights of working section

Godavarikhani: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), which was formed before India got Independence October 31, 1920, strove hard for the wellbeing and rights of working section present across the country, said Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU) president Y Gattaiah.



'Save Singareni Jatha' reached the RG-1 area in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Monday. The Jatha was started on October 5 against the anti-workers' policies adopted by both State and Central governments and to protect Singareni from privatisation and for the rights of coal mine workers.

On this occasion, the workers of several coal mines held a meeting and observed the centenary celebrations of AITUC by hoisting the flag. Speaking on the occasion, Y Gattaiah said due to the constant efforts put by the AITUC, the coal mine workers are able to get salaries as per the wage board, service gratuity and bonus benefits along with pension share facilities. Both State and Central government are trying to privatise Singareni Collieries, a major wealth resource, which would result in major loss not only to the nation but also to the working section, he pointed out. Because of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmikula Sangham (TBGKS), which has ruled from the past eight years, the coal mine workers lost the right to fight for their rights. He alleged that the mine workers were being treated as slaves by the TRS government, like how the workers were treated during Nizam's rule.

Gattaiah alleged that Singarenie company was plunged into losses because of economic looting of the State government. The government is not paying the pending electricity bill of Rs 11,600 crore to the Singareni, but the latter is paying around Rs 7,000 crore to both State and Central governments in the form of tax. In addition, the SCCL is paying Rs 2,000 crore to the District Collectors and Rs 2,000 crores for MLAs in the name of BMN and during Covid-19 pandemic, Rs 40 crore was paid to CM Relief Fund.

He criticised that the management the Singareni Collieries is not providing minimum facilities to the workers working various coal mines. Hence, as a protest against the anti-workers policies adopted by both State and Central governments and to protect the Singareni from privatisation, Save Singareni Jatha was being held, which will conclude on October 19, he informed.

Singareni Collieries Workers Union general secretary V Sitharamaiah, CPI and AITUC leaders K Raj Kumar, Saida, YV Rao, L Prakash, Sammaiah, Narayana, Posham, Yella Goud, Raja Rathnam, Goutha, Mahendar Rao, Venkat Reddy, Prasad, Satish, Rajaiah, Prabhu Das, Rama Swamy, Ravi, Venkata Swamy, Kanakaiah, Abdul Kareem, Chandraiah, Raghupathi and Ramesh Kumar were present along with others.