Savishkar Telangana charts future of pharmaTech with innovation roundtable

Savishkar Telangana, in collaboration with CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) and VSS Trust, organised a roundtable conference on ‘Innovations in Healthcare: The Future of PharmaTech’ at IICT Hyderabad on Friday. The event convened leading experts from academia, research and industry to discuss the evolving landscape of healthcare innovation, sustainability, and technology integration.

Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Director of IICT, opened the dialogue by highlighting India’s global pharmaceutical footprint, noting that one in every three tablets sold internationally is manufactured by an Indian company. He emphasized the need for domestic production of raw materials to sustain this ecosystem. Dr. N. Madhusudhan Rao, CEO of AIC–CCMB, pointed out that while India ranks third in pharmaceutical supply volume, it stands 14th in value. He stressed the importance of enhancing both metrics through quality-focused innovation, advanced R&D, and adoption of AI and non-animal therapeutic models. Discussions also focused on bridging gaps between education, industry, and startups, and nurturing innovation-driven unicorns in pharma alongside service-sector unicorns.

Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director at Granules India, emphasized the role of industry-academia collaboration and the integration of AI, robotics, blockchain, and data analytics in transforming digital health and pharmaceutical R&D.

She advocated for reduced taxation on R&D to accelerate clinical trials and innovation. Sriman Narayana of MSN Laboratories underscored the importance of transparency and trust in R&D, quality by design, and early-stage laboratory access for students. Dr. Vinay Kumar, Director of CSIR–CCMB, addressed antimicrobial resistance, organoid-based clinical trials, personalized and behavioral therapeutics, and the digitalization of pharmaceutical research.

P. Yella Reddy, Founder of Sapala Organics, highlighted the need for collaboration with incubation centers to reduce costs and improve accessibility. Ramachandra Reddy, Managing Director of SRC Lab, called for joint initiatives between industry, academia, entrepreneurs, and government to address disease challenges. K. Narendran, Zonal Deputy Drug Controller, CDSCO Hyderabad, outlined reforms including e-governance for faster licensing, project management cells, test-license allowances, and post-trial access.

Shivakumar Chirige envisioned Hyderabad’s transition from a Pharma Hub to a Pharma Innovation Hub through AI and quantum technologies, streamlined patent approvals, and reduced medicine costs.

Chirige Shivakumar, Zonal Advisor of Savishkar for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, emphasized the importance of continuous collaboration among stakeholders and the role of youth participation, knowledge sharing, and innovation in building sustainable, affordable, and inclusive healthcare solutions. The event was also attended by Savishkar dignitaries, including Dr. N. Jana Reddy, Rajasekar, Deepak Sharma, and Siddhika Pachekar.