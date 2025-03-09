SBIT celebrates Womens’ Day

Khammam : SBIT College Vice Chairman Gundala Kavitha said that women play a key role in building society. Participating as the chief guest in the International Women’s Day celebrations held on the premises of the local college on Saturday, she addressed the students after lighting the lamp and reminded them of the op-pression and inequalities experienced for centuries and praised the women who fought to rise to the level of today’s movement saying that half the sky is half the opportunities.

Meanwhile, college principal Dr G. Rajkumar advised women to understand their role in the outside world and thus build their own place in the development of the country.

Later, prizes were given to the winners of the dance performance, traditional dress and essay writing competitions of the students in the program organized.