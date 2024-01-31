Live
SBIT freshers bag jobs with Tech Mahindra
Around 43 fresh engineering graduates of SBIT Engineering College were selected in different Multi-National Companies during the campus selection on Tuesday.
Khammam: Around 43 fresh engineering graduates of SBIT Engineering College were selected in different Multi-National Companies during the campus selection on Tuesday. College Chairman Gundala Krishna informed about the campus selection process that was held at the campus here on Tuesday.
“Ensuring placing students in jobs, the college conducts placements for final year students every year. According to that the college conducted a placement drive for Tech Mahindra company. There are 120 students in all branches and 43 members were selected by the company,” he said.
College Secretary & Correspondent Dr G Dhatri, Principal Dr P Rajkumar, and staff congratulated the selected students.
