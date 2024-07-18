SC decision a slap in Cong face: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that there was a limit for vendetta politics, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court’s decision on the removal of Commission chairman probing the PPAs with the Chhattisgarh government was a slap on the Congress party.

He said the SC gave a slap in the face to attempt to defame former CM KCR. Responding to the court’s decision, Rao said, “I am a person who wants no place for factionalism and revenge in politics, but, unfortunately, since the Congress came to power, governance has been left to the wind; it is being criticised for focusing more on political factions and revenge actions.

In fact, there is a limit to them too, but beyond those limits, the Congress has started spreading evil propaganda against KCR.” The BRS leader said the court’s decision has made it clear that such efforts will not last for long. The SC said the government's attempt to defame KCR in relation to power purchases was wrong, he claimed, adding that the apex court had given a slap in the face on Congress misuse of power over KCR.

“They should come to their senses, stop such vindictive politics, and focus on public issues. Otherwise, it is certain that a similar judgment would come in the people’s court as well”, KTR said.

KTR said that even God will judge the misdeeds of Congress adding that despite elections and conspiracies, the truth will win in the end.