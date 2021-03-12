SC dismisses ED's plea to cancel anticipatory bail to TV9 ex-CEO Ravi Prakash

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cancel anticipatory bail to TV9 former CEO Ravi Prakash.

The court asked ED if Ravi Prakash violated the conditions of bail. "The High Court granted the anticipatory bail after considering all the things," the Supreme Court said cancelling the petition filed by ED.

Ravi Prakash and two others were arrested after a complaint was filed by the new management of TV9 for siphoning off Rs 18.31 crore from Associated Broadcasting Company Limited (ABCL) which promotes TV9 from September 2018 to May 2019. Ravi Prakash who owns a minor stake in the company was sacked from the post.