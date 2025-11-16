SC students encouraged to pursue higher studies

Kagaznagar: Membersof the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Vaddepalli Ramachander and Lav Kush Kumar, emphasised the need to encourage Scheduled Caste (SC) students to pursue higher studies.

As part of their official tour on Saturday, the members, along with District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla and other officials visited Social Welfare schools and hostels in Kagaznagar mandal. They reviewed issues relating to student welfare, hostel facilities, and educational standards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commission members said that all necessary facilities must be provided to ensure that SC students are motivated and supported in their journey toward higher education. They stressed that nutritious food should be served as per the government-approved menu, with special attention to students’ health. Teachers were advised to impart education in a manner easily understood by the students to help them achieve better academic outcomes. The members reiterated that the Commission is committed to the welfare of Dalits and marginalized communities. They noted that Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, empowered the Scheduled Castes Commission with significant authority, enabling it to respond swiftly and stand firmly in support of SC communities whenever any injustice occurs.