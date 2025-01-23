Live
SCB’s sewer robot to end manual scavenging?
The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Wednesday got a HomoSep sewer robot along with a suction cum jetting machine vehicle worth Rs 60 lakh.
According to the officials, Wells Fargo, in partnership with Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd, a pioneering solutions company based in IIT Madras, Chennai, handed over a HomoSep sewer robot along with a suction cum jetting machine.
During the event, Nitesh, technical head, and Vishwanath, CSR head from the Solinas team, briefed on the working of the sewer robot, the suction cum jetting machine, and its importance to eliminate manual scavenging.
