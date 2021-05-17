Top
SCCL Director N Balaram inspects Covid ward at Ramagundam

SCCL Director N Balaram inspecting Covid ward in Ramagundam on Sunday.
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Personnel and Finance ) N Balaram inspected Covid ward in Ramagundam area hospital in Karimnagar district

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Personnel and Finance ) N Balaram inspected Covid ward in Ramagundam area hospital in Karimnagar district.

On Saturday he participated in a review meeting along with Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar in Hyderabad held on the preventive measures against Covid in SCCL and medical treatment for the employees in the hospitals.

Later he directly came to Ramagundam hospital on Sunday and inspected the Covid wards and observed the treatment. He also interacted with the Covid patients and ascertained their health conditions.

While talking to the patients, he gave them tips on developing positive attitude and positive thinking to get rid of Covid.

Balaram discussed with the doctors and health staff about the treatment for the Covid patients and inspected the stock of the medicines,oxygen and other facilities also. He said the company spent Rs 71 crore for providing the medical facilities to the employees and their family members during the corona pandemic.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Kiran Raj Kumar, General Manager K Narayana, duty doctors and medical staff participated in the programme.

