SCCL making rapid growth in coal output: CMD N Sridhar

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was making rapid growth in the production of the coal in the country, SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar said while taking part in the celebration of the company's 133rd foundation day at SCCL Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Friday.

Sridhar said the company would be producing 700 lakh tonnes of coal in the current financial year with a turnover of Rs 32,000 crore and a profit of Rs 2,000 crore. He said the company which has been in the service of the nation for over 13 decades managed to overcome several hurdles and today it has emerged as one of the top coal producing company of the nation.

The company has set a target to produce 100 million tonnes of coal by 2029-30 and 3,000 MW of electricity in next four years. Many State-run companies in the country have closed down as they were not able to withstand competition from private players, whereas, Singareni has been surviving for 133 years as it moved with the time and improved its efficiency. The company has proved its strength in competing with private companies, he said.

He said production of coal has increased from 50 million tonnes to 65 million tonnes and turnover has increased from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 26,000 core after the formation of Telangana and during the current financial year coal production would touch 700 lakh tonnes and the turnover Rs 32,000 crore.

He said impressed with the performance of SCCL CM KCR has given the task to setup an 800-megawatt super critical thermal unit on the premises of 2x600 MW existing project at Jaipur in Mancherial. He said that in addition to the 219-megawatt solar plant constructed by the company, plans have been prepared for the production of another 800-megawatt of solar power, which would increase Singareni's solar power to 1000 MW.