SCCL officials told to strive & meet targets

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman & Managing Director N Sridhar informed on Friday that in order to achieve the set target of 70 million tonnes this financial year, underground mines have to play a key role by stepping up production.

Reviewing the production of mechanised mines in Adriala long wall project, GDK-11 Incline, PVK-5 Incline, Kondapuram, Vakilpalli mines, he went over many issues that were brought to his notice in making efforts to reach the 2 lakh tonnes production target set for Adriala long wall. He noted targets were not being met at Adrialaand ordered that officials make better efforts to achieve the targets in the next 7 months. There was a hindrance in production due to machine breakdowns and this should be brought down, he insisted. The CMD said that PVK-5 incline at Kothagudam area achieved 35.94% production in five months and called for steps to achieve 37,500 tonnes production per month.The area officials said that since the belt circuit distance is more, strata bunker construction was being taken up with 800 tonnes capacity and this would be completed by this month end and steps would be taken to increase production.

Kondapuram mine area officials said that the continuous miner bought from Shantikhani mine would commence operations very soon at RG-1 area GDK-11 incline. Sridhar wanted that one thousand tonnes of production be achieved per day.Company directors and general managers of all areas attended the meeting.