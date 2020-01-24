SCCL team visits Naini, Patrapada coal blocks in Odisha

Hyderabad/ Khammam: The directors and officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) visited the Naini and mew Patrapada coal blocks in Odisha on Thursday. The team consisting Director (Projects and Planning) B Bhaskar Rao, Director (Finance) N Balaram and others earlier participated in a meeting of Rajya Sabha committee held on environment protection action by industries, held in Bhubaneshwar, the capital of Odisha. The team of officials from Singareni gave a power point presentation on the steps taken in environment protection during coal mining and transport along with Coal India and other companies.

Later the team visited the Naini coal block in Angul district and new Patrapada coal blocks. General Manager of Naini block Ch Vijaya Rao explained the details to the directors. The General Manager added that complete survey and drilling works were completed and coal production would start be the end of 2021. The Singareni team also visited the recently-allotted new Patrapada coal block near Naini coal block. This block contains 1,040 million tonnes of coal reserves and officials termed this as a great boon to Singareni. The team later interacted with the locals and promised them to provide develop their areas and provide all necessary facilities.

Singareni Chief Finance and Accounts officer M Narasimha Reddy, General Manager (Audit) Subba Rao along with officials Ramkumar, Ravi Kumar, Kavita, Saini, RP Chowdary, Purnachandar, Ganesh and Brijesh were part of the team.