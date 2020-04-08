SCCL worker goes missing in Ramagundam coal mine

A worker with Singareni collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has gone missing in the coal mine at Ramagundam here on Tuesday. He was identified as Sanjeev.

It is learned that Vijay who works as a pump operator in 11 incline mine of Ramagundam Region-I got down into the mine to run motors in the morning hours on Tuesday. But he did not come out of the mine until late at night.

The officials launched a search for Sajeev with the help of other workers but in vain. After failing to trace him, the officials alerted the rescue team. Efforts are underway by the rescue team to trace Sanjeev.