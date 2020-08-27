School building collapses following heavy rain in Hyderabad

A school building which is under dilapidation state collapsed at Sultan Bazar following heavy rainfall that has been lashing the city since Wednesday night. No casualties have been reported since the school is close due to the corona pandemic.

The officials said that the old school building was vacant and no was injured in the mishap. According to the GHMC officials, heavy rains are likely to occur in the parts of the city today. Following the alert, the disaster response force and other emergency teams were directed to be on alert.

A few days ago, three of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed due to the heavy rains in Pagidyal village of Gandeed Mandal in Mahabubnagar district. The incident occurred when the mud house is completely drenched in the heavy rainfall that lashed the district overnight.

The deceased were identified as Vaishali (14), Bhavani (12) and their mother Sharanamma. Sharanamma's husband escaped from the mishap as he went out when the incident took place.