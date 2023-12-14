School fee loot: Hapless students urge govt to curb fee loot by pvt schools

Hyderabad: The issue of fee hikes in private schools in the city has always left students in the lurch, there have been several instances of humiliation on students, to put a curb on this issue and higher classes students have urged the newly formed Telangana government to focus on the quality of education in government schools.

students highlight their issues

The fee hike in the private school is a never-ending issue and due to this student’s life is at stake, I was forced to change my school in the midst of the academic year, presently, I am unable to cope up in my new school. It will be better if the State government focuses on improving the standard of the government schools, especially the students belonging to lower middle-class families who can get enrolled in the government schools. - Akshaya, class 8 student of a private school

The humiliation of being singled out for unpaid fees in front of classmates is quite distressing. Recently, I couldn’t sit an exam due to unpaid tuition fee, caused by family emergencies. Despite my father’s pleas, I was barred. Many others face similar issues, impacting us deeply.

These situations demand action from the State government to prevent such distressing incidents that harm students’ well-being. - R Abhinav, class 10 student of a corporate school

It's been a recurring struggle, witnessing my father to borrow money each academic year, while our school keeps hiking tuition fees. This cycle of financial strain will only halt when the state government intervenes, taking decisive measures against private schools that subject students to harassment over fee payments.” – N Prem, class 9 student of a corporate school

Despite planning to switch to another private school due to the high fees—approximately Rs 1 lakh—my current school officials declined to issue my transfer certificate (TC). They insisted I couldn’t be removed from Class 9, despite my request. This decision was influenced by the repeated incidents in class where my unpaid tuition fee led to my name being called out.