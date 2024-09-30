School HM booked under POCSO Act

Khammam: A government school headmaster was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students Paladugu in Wyramandal in the district. Chava Srinivasa Rao was booked after the girl students from 8th, 9th and 10th class complained to their parents about his misbehavior and the parents along with the villagers staged a protest on Saturday.

DEO E Somasekhara Sharma and CI Nunawath Sagar reached the school and spoke to the parents. The parents demanded suspension of the HM responding to which the DEO assured them that an inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken against him.

Based on the complaint of the parents, CI Sagar registered a case against the HM under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides the POCSO Act. The HM is said to be absconding.