School Observes 26th July with Solemn Tribute to Kargil Martyrs

On 26th July, our school solemnly observed Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. The day commemorated India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, observed with dignity and patriotic spirit.

A striking 8.5-foot replica of the Martyr’s Memorial, bearing the names of 533 Kargil martyrs, stood as the centerpiece of the tribute. This powerful visual served as an emotional reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by our soldiers.

The ceremony began with a wreath-laying led by our Honourable Director, Ms. Prarthana Manikonda, followed by floral tributes from students and staff. Students from eight neighbouring schools also joined in solidarity, enriching the spirit of unity and patriotism. Later in her stirring address, Director Ma'am inspired students with words that echoed deep patriotism and gratitude "Each name etched on this memorial is not just a martyr -- it is a heartbeat that once throbbed with courage for this nation. We owe them not just our respect, but our very freedom."

Poster-making activities by students of Grades 3, 7, and 8 showcased the ranks and insignia of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Students from Grades 7 and 8 delivered moving speeches expressing deep gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces.

The event was graced by Correspondent Mr. Katta Prabhakar, Dean Ms. Ramanjula, and Principals Ms. Rekha Rao and Ms. Fatima Kazim, whose presence added great significance to the occasion.

Special appreciation was extended to Ms. Yogitha Bandaru for her exceptional coordination, and to Ms. Sabera and Mr. Kalyan from the Art Department for their creativity and dedication in designing the memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, was not just a tribute—it was a moment of reflection and inspiration, reminding students of the enduring values of bravery, sacrifice, and national pride that they will carry forward always.