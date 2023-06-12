Schools reopen across Telangana

Hyderabad: After a gap of 50 days, the school reopened on Monday.



Students who had a break of 50 days that is from April 23 are all set to start the fresh academic year 2023-24.

Schools have made preparations including cleaning of the classrooms, toilets and playgrounds. Apart from removing garbage from the premises, most schools sprayed disinfectants to ensure safety and hygiene.

As the students rejoin the schools on Monday, the majority of teachers have already resumed their work on June 2.

The School Education department has prepared an action plan for 2023-24. As per the plan every third Saturday in a month will be observed as a bag-less day and the department will soon release handouts with indoor and outdoor activities for Classes 1 to 10 students for 10 bag-less days.

Similarly, the schools including both government and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh has reopened for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday. However, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report of prevailing heatwave for the next five days, the State government has ordered all schools to function half-day till June 17.

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education has issued ordered saying starting June 12, schools will function for half-day and the reduced school timings will be from 7.30 am to 11.30 am,

As per the order, students will be served Ragi Java between 8.30 am to 9 am in all government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) will be served from 11.30 am to 12 pm.