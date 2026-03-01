Science models exhibited at Bijinapally

Nagarkurnool: Onthe occasion of National Science Day, a Mandal-level Science Exhibition was organized at Bijinapally under the aegis of the Social Responsibility Association. Students from Zilla Parishad, Upper Primary, and Primary Schools belonging to four school complexes of the Mandal participated in the exhibition and showcased a variety of scientific experiments and models. The exhibits reflected the creativity and scientific thinking of the students and attracted the attention of the visitors.

District Educational Officer A. Ramesh Kumar and Mandal Educational Officer P. Raghunandan Sharma attended the event as chief guests. They observed the exhibits presented by the students and appreciated their efforts. They stated that such programmes are highly useful in developing a scientific temper among students.