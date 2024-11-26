Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers

NagarKurnool: An awareness program on natural farming was conducted on Tuesday at the Palem Agricultural Research Center in Nagarkurnool district, organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Addressing the farmers, Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of KVK, highlighted the necessity and benefits of organic farming. He explained in detail how adopting natural farming methods can improve soil health and yield sustainable results.

Dr. K. Ramakrishna elaborated on the advantages of natural farming and shared techniques for preparing various organic concoctions that can replace chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Dr. O. Shaila, an entomology expert, educated farmers on integrated pest management (IPM) practices, providing a thorough understanding of pest control methods for different crops.

Dr. A. Shankar, a horticulture scientist, shared insights on management techniques specific to horticultural crops and how farmers can enhance productivity using natural methods.

E. Jyotsna, a home science expert, spoke about value-added products and ways farmers can increase their income through such initiatives.

Dr. B. Rajasekhar, an agricultural marketing expert, provided farmers with detailed market information, including current crop prices and marketing strategies.

The program saw participation from 40 farmers from villages like Gadwal Gattu, Ellamma Doddi, and Rayapuram, who actively engaged in learning about sustainable farming practices. Scientists emphasized the importance of adopting natural farming for better economic and environmental outcomes.