Live
- Shubham Nigam: Transforming SaaS Growth Marketing with AI
- Convert those starts: Hemp wants Bangladesh batters to score big in second Test vs West Indies
- Grand Pushpayagam Celebrated at Venkanna Temple
- MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Inspects Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project
- Government Committed to Village Development: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers
- Bavuma, Jansen, Coetzee return to playing XI for Test series opener against Sri Lanka
- CM’s post: Shiv Sena bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP pitches for Devendra Fadnavis
- Mount Dukono in Indonesia's North Maluku erupts, flight warning issued
- Constitution Day should not remain merely an event: MP Guv
Just In
Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers
An awareness program on natural farming was conducted on Tuesday at the Palem Agricultural Research Center in Nagarkurnool district, organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).
NagarKurnool: An awareness program on natural farming was conducted on Tuesday at the Palem Agricultural Research Center in Nagarkurnool district, organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).
Addressing the farmers, Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of KVK, highlighted the necessity and benefits of organic farming. He explained in detail how adopting natural farming methods can improve soil health and yield sustainable results.
Dr. K. Ramakrishna elaborated on the advantages of natural farming and shared techniques for preparing various organic concoctions that can replace chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
Dr. O. Shaila, an entomology expert, educated farmers on integrated pest management (IPM) practices, providing a thorough understanding of pest control methods for different crops.
Dr. A. Shankar, a horticulture scientist, shared insights on management techniques specific to horticultural crops and how farmers can enhance productivity using natural methods.
E. Jyotsna, a home science expert, spoke about value-added products and ways farmers can increase their income through such initiatives.
Dr. B. Rajasekhar, an agricultural marketing expert, provided farmers with detailed market information, including current crop prices and marketing strategies.
The program saw participation from 40 farmers from villages like Gadwal Gattu, Ellamma Doddi, and Rayapuram, who actively engaged in learning about sustainable farming practices. Scientists emphasized the importance of adopting natural farming for better economic and environmental outcomes.