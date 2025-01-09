Scientists Provide Training to Farmers on Integrated Farming

Nagar Kurnool: A training and field visit program on Integrated Farming was conducted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem Agricultural Research Center in Nagarkurnool district, according to Program Coordinator Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that small and marginal farmers could achieve stable income by adopting integrated farming systems, considering the current climatic conditions. He also highlighted that integrated farming ensures balanced nutritional benefits.

Vinod Deshmukh from NABARD Bank, Hyderabad, explained that integrated farming significantly increases income and informed the farmers about the various credit facilities provided by NABARD Bank. Entomologist Dr. O. Shail educated the farmers on integrated pest management practices and elaborated on the procedures to be followed to control pests effectively.

Agricultural Extension Scientist Dr. Rajasekhar urged farmers to adopt integrated farming as the best approach for achieving sustainable and doubled income. The scientists also explained various units of integrated farming in detail.

The program witnessed active participation from KVK Palem scientists, officials, NABARD Bank’s Lead Bank Manager, agricultural officers, and a large number of farmers.





Delete Edit



