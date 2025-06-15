Scintillating performances enthral audience

Hyderabad: A spectacular showcase of singing and dance performances by artists enthralled the audience at the first Gaddar Film Awards ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was a vibrant celebration of talent, featuring a diverse range of acts.

The ceremony included a powerful vocal performance by an artist in traditional attire, accompanied by rhythmic Dappu drums and other percussion. Another singer delivered a passionate performance, using expressive hand gestures to emphasise his lyrics. A dynamic group of male dancers V-unbeatable of America’s Got Talent fame presented a synchronised routine on stage, captivating the audience with their energy.

The crowd was also energized by a male singer in a vibrant green shirt, while a female singer, dressed in a saree, delivered a captivating vocal performance, employing hand gestures to convey emotion. Another male singer, in a red shirt, performed with great enthusiasm, moving around the stage and engaging with the audience.

A graceful dance performance was delivered by a group of women in colourful sarees, spinning and moving in unison. The evening concluded with a lively performance featuring a group of male dancers and singers, bringing the event to a vibrant and memorable close.

The event clearly showcased a wide array of talent, from classical and Telangana folk dance (including a performance by 60 dancers) to contemporary music. The performances, including those by S S Thaman, and a rendition of the state anthem ‘Jay Jay Hai Telangana’ by Keravani garu, and a performance by singer Mangli, created a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for all in attendance.