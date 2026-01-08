Tata Power, Shirdi Sai Electricals to make mega investments in AP

Amaravati: Two big ticket projects including an ingot and wafer manufacturing facility by Tata Power and transformer component and another wind-mast making plant by Shirdi Sai Electricals got the green signal among 14 projects cleared by the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) with a combined outlay of Rs19,391 crore of 14 projects aimed at creating employment opportunity to 11,753 youth.

The proposals will be placed before the State Cabinet, which is slated to meet here on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Government said it remained committed to enabling world-class manufacturing through speedy approvals, plug-and-play infrastructure, and a pro-industry policy framework, positioning the State at the forefront of India’s renewable energy and advanced manufacturing journey.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will set up a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs6,675 crore. The project will be the largest ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the country, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leading hub for advanced solar manufacturing. This is considered a major boost to the country’s solar and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

The facility will be developed at the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone, where the Government of Andhra Pradesh has earmarked 200 acres for the project, including 120 acres for the initial phase and 80 acres for future expansion.The ingots and wafers produced at the facility are critical inputs for solar cells, modules, and semiconductor applications, and the project aligns with the Government of India’s push to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence for strategic components.

The project is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs, in addition to significant indirect employment during construction and allied activities. As part of its clean energy commitment, TPREL will also establish a 200 MW captive green power plant to supply renewable energy to the facility.

Andhra Pradesh’s ready-to-use industrial land, robust infrastructure, port connectivity, and assured access to green power were key enablers in attracting this landmark investment. Nellore is rapidly emerging as a solar manufacturing cluster, with several leading renewable energy companies already planning or executing large-scale manufacturing projects in the region.