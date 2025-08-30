  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR augments Kazipet–Hadapsar trains with extra coaches

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway 

Highlights

Hyderabad: According to an official release, Train No. 17014 Kazipet–Hadapsar Express will be augmented with one AC II Tier coach starting on...

Hyderabad: According to an official release, Train No. 17014 Kazipet–Hadapsar Express will be augmented with one AC II Tier coach starting on September 1, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 17013 Hadapsar–Kazipet Express will get an additional AC III Tier coach from September 2, 2025. The augmentation is aimed at providing more comfortable travel options for long-distance passengers, especially those preferring air-conditioned classes.

With these permanent additions, SCR expects to ease the waiting lists and improve passenger convenience on this busy route connecting Telangana and Maharashtra. Officials said the move reflects the railways’ commitment to enhancing passenger facilities and responding to growing travel needs in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick