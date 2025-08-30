Live
SCR augments Kazipet–Hadapsar trains with extra coaches
Hyderabad: According to an official release, Train No. 17014 Kazipet–Hadapsar Express will be augmented with one AC II Tier coach starting on September 1, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 17013 Hadapsar–Kazipet Express will get an additional AC III Tier coach from September 2, 2025. The augmentation is aimed at providing more comfortable travel options for long-distance passengers, especially those preferring air-conditioned classes.
With these permanent additions, SCR expects to ease the waiting lists and improve passenger convenience on this busy route connecting Telangana and Maharashtra. Officials said the move reflects the railways’ commitment to enhancing passenger facilities and responding to growing travel needs in the region.
