SCR augments various express trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) has augmented 19 express trains (33 rakes) across the zone with 66 additional LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) general class coaches. Accordingly, each train has been augmented with two additional general class coaches apart from the existing two coaches, totalling four LHB general class coaches in each of these trains.

According to SCR, the additional LHB general class coaches have been provided for important trains under SCR jurisdiction running on crucial routes such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, Kacheguda, Guntur, Nizamuddin, Tirupati, Kakinada, Danapur, Machilipatnam, Yesvantpur, Nanded, Madurai, and so on. With the inclusion of such a large number of non-AC general coaches, thousands of passengers will benefit on a daily basis. In addition to this, the railway has also planned to augment another 21 trains (40 rakes) in the zone with 80 additional LHB general class coaches. With this, a total of 40 trains will be augmented with 146 additional general class coaches under SCR jurisdiction.

With a view to providing additional facilities for the general class passengers, the manufacturing of new coaches is going on at a fast pace. Under this, a total of 1000 new general coaches are being added to 370 regular trains across the entire Indian Railways network. Around one lakh additional passengers will be able to take advantage of the journey of rail travel every day, said a senior officer, SCR. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that general class passengers are among the top priorities of the railways, and efforts are being made to provide comfortable travel to the passengers in this segment. The new LHB general class coaches will provide a safe, convenient, and fast travel experience.