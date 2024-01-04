Live
- Veteran Kapu leader Mudragada left high and dry
- Date and time locked for Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ teaser
- Discovering Magnific.ai: A Breakdown of the AI Image Upscaling Tool
- Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
Just In
SCR begins inspection of safety aspects of Kacheguda – Krishna section
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) undertook inspection of the Kacheguda-Mahabubnagar-Devarkadra – Krishna section on Wednesday. According to SCR...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) undertook inspection of the Kacheguda-Mahabubnagar-Devarkadra – Krishna section on Wednesday. According to SCR officials, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, along with senior railway officials, carried out a rear window inspection from Kacheguda to Krishna railway station, wherein they examined the safety aspects of the maintenance of tracks, bridges, and signalling systems.
Later, the officials also visited Marikal railway station and inspected the entire station premises, reviewed the official records at the station master’s office, and examined the safety aspects at point no 102 near Marikal station. Later, the general manager conducted a detailed inspection of Devarkadra railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities available, booking office facilities, and passenger profile at the railway station, stated the senior officer, SCR.