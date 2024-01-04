SCR begins inspection of safety aspects of Kacheguda – Krishna section

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) undertook inspection of the Kacheguda-Mahabubnagar-Devarkadra – Krishna section on Wednesday. According to SCR officials, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, along with senior railway officials, carried out a rear window inspection from Kacheguda to Krishna railway station, wherein they examined the safety aspects of the maintenance of tracks, bridges, and signalling systems.

Later, the officials also visited Marikal railway station and inspected the entire station premises, reviewed the official records at the station master’s office, and examined the safety aspects at point no 102 near Marikal station. Later, the general manager conducted a detailed inspection of Devarkadra railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities available, booking office facilities, and passenger profile at the railway station, stated the senior officer, SCR.