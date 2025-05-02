SCR breaks record In freight loading

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) recorded 12.363 million tons (MTs) of freight loading in April 2025, the highest for the month of April in any year, and witnessed six per cent growth compared to last year.

According to SCR officials, the incremental loading was mainly possible due to the robust increase in loading of iron ore and cement commodities.

The cement loading registered at 3.243 MTs, which is 18 per cent more when compared to 2.740 MTs registered last year. Similarly, iron ore loading registered at 0.765 MTs which is 39 per cent more when compared to 0.550 MTs registered last year.

Coal, the major loading commodity of the zone contributed its best with 6.100 MTs loading during the month (last year 6.150 MTs). Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, stated that in spite of the zone carrying out major infrastructure works and operating special trains, meticulous planning of both passenger and freight operations has led to this stupendous achievement. He commended the efforts of all team members who have contributed to this significant achievement and advised to maintain the same tempo to achieve record annual performance in the freight segment during the current financial year.