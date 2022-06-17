SCR cancels 12 trains amid violent protests

Hyderabad: Following violent Agnipath protest at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled/partially cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted 12 trains.

Here is the list of trains that are cancelled, partially cancelled, re-scheduled, and diverted





Earlier, amid the massive protests by anti-Agnipath protestors, the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials on Friday reportedly cancelled all its train services and had asked the passengers to look for other means of transport to reach their destinations.



In a statement released, "Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements," said L&TMRHL spokesperson.

Violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station. The protesters went on rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property. Demanding scrapping of the recently announced scheme, the youth sat on the railway track.

Railway and the city police were trying to bring the situation under control. The police also opened fire in the air to control the situation. The protesters are said to be mostly from the northern states who were in Secunderabad to appear in the Railway Recruitment Board exams. Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, is the headquarters of South Central Railway.