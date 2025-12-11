SCR confirms Vande Bharat Express schedule

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a public clarification on the days of operation for the Vande Bharat Express services after inaccurate information was circulated online, causing confusion among passengers planning travel.

The clarification confirms that the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20707/20708) will operate six days a week, with Monday as the non-running day. Similarly, the Kacheguda–Yesvantpur service (20703/20704) will run six days a week, with Wednesday as the non-running day, as part of its regular timetable.

Railway officials noted that several online posts had incorrectly suggested a reduced frequency, creating uncertainty among passengers looking for faster, premium intercity travel. The official statement highlights the importance of referring to verified railway sources before booking.

The railway said the clarification aims to keep passengers accurately informed and prevent misinterpretation, especially during the ongoing high-travel period, when advance planning is essential for smooth journeys.