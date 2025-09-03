SCR extends special train services to meet passenger demand

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of several special train services to cater to the growing passenger demand. The decision comes in view of sustained heavy rush and the need to provide additional travel facilities across the region.

As per the schedule, these extended services will continue to connect key destinations with halts at important junctions, ensuring wider accessibility for commuters and pilgrims. The trains will be equipped with AC, Sleeper, and General class coaches, offering convenient options for all categories of passengers. SCR officials stated that the move aims to ease travel congestion, particularly during the busy festive and holiday season.

Passengers have been advised to check detailed timetables and stoppages through official railway communication channels before planning their journey. The railway authorities reiterated their commitment to enhancing passenger convenience and meeting travel needs effectively, while also urging travellers to utilise these additional services for a comfortable and safe journey.