SCR flags off ‘Sahasrashv’ 1000th electric locomotive

Hyderabad: The 1000th Electric locomotive of South Central Railway (SCR) named ‘Sahasrashv’ was flagged off and dedicated to the service of vibrant and green India at the Electrical Loco Shed (ELS) in Lalaguda by Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, on Friday. According to SCR, the ‘Sahasrashv’ locomotive symbolises the zone’s dedication to mission life and sustainable development goals. Accordingly, the locomotive is equipped with a modern state-of-the-art IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) propulsion system which gives it regenerative braking capacity. This feature alone saves around 12.4 per cent of electrical energy along with other benefits like saving 0.976 kilo tonnes of coal per year and reducing the carbon footprint by 2.362-kilo tonnes of CO2(e ) per year per locomotive. Later, Arun Kumar Jain along with senior railway officials undertook detailed inspection of the electric loco shed and also examined the loco roof, labs and inspected various shops in the loco shed which undertake different tasks such as check, repair, replace parts and check performance of locos and others during loco maintenance.