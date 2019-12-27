SCR GM conducts annual inspection of Hyderabad Division

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya undertook an annual inspection of Mudkhed - Kacheguda section of Hyderabad Division on Friday.

He was accompanied by Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division throughout the inspection.

Gajanan Mallya commenced his day-long inspection at Umri railway station and interacted with public representatives. At Dhartnabad the General Manager inaugurated IP based Video Surveillance System and CCTV Room in the station and met local representatives.

At Basar, Shri Gajanan Mallya inspected station premises. platforms, passenger amenities. CCTV room. He presented ISO 14001 Certification to Basar Railway Station. He also inspected a major bridge on Godavari River between Basar and Navipet stations. The General Manager inspected Level Crossing between Jankampet and Nizamabad stations. He inaugurated Solar Pump at the level crossing.

At Nizamabad, the General Manager had a detailed inspection of station premises. passenger amenities and discussed plans for development. He inaugurated the 100 feet monumental National flag. SBI ATM centre, a Kiosk for a health check and Children Park in the colony. He also inspected renovated RPF Barrack. Running Room, Colony, Health Unit. He also planted saplings in the station premises. Gajanan Mallya presented the ISO 14001 Certification to Nizamabad Railway Station. Local representatives of Nizamabad met Gajanan Mallya and submitted memorandums.

After reaching Kamareddi, the General Manager inspected the entire station and railway colony, newly extended Foot Over Bridge. newly developed circulating area. He inaugurated RO Plant in the colony and new ATVM facility with integrated solar roof arrangement. Gajanan Mallya met local representatives and received representations from them. He also conducted a speed test between Bhiknur - Akanapet - Mirzaplli stations.

Commissioner of Railway Safety Ram Kripal and other senior officials were present on the occasion.