SCR holds review meet on train safety

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway held a detailed meeting on measures to be undertaken in view of the ensuing summer season and safety of train operations on Tuesday.

During the meeting, emphasis was given to take up necessary measures to ensure watering of train coaches adequately on high priority basis in view of the summer season. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR instructed the officials that no train should be left with insufficient water from the train watering stations and also advised to put a dedicated team of staff for ensuring of filling water and monitoring of water related issues. He also instructed to coordinate with NGOs to provide support and ensure sufficient water supply to all the passengers in en route stations and suggested the officials to coordinate with State Governments / District authorities for water supply if needed.

Later, a detailed review meeting was held on smooth running of train operations. The General Manager stated that safety, punctuality and loading are the three most important parameters and instructed the divisions to examine the delays in some trains and rectify them so as to further improve the punctuality of train operations.