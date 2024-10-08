Live
- 1.1 mn medium, heavy commercial vehicles older than 15 years to boost scrappage policy
- Two Children Regain Vision After Cataract Surgery
- Will form govt in Haryana, says K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Jana Sena MLC receives grievances during Janavani
- Unseen Effects: The Impact of Thyroid Disorders on Your Daily Life
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
Just In
SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations
Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.During the meeting,...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.
During the meeting, emphasis was given to the safety of train operations. The railway officials were instructed to intensify the field inspections, focusing on the availability and functioning of safety-related items such as signalling, engineering items, and station assets related to safety.
Arun Kumar Jain, the managing director, further discussed the punctuality of the trains and instructed all the DRMs to make it a priority to run the trains on time in view of the ongoing festival season. “Adequate care should be taken by providing food, water, and onboard cleaning service on trains and at stations, and the extra rush of passengers needs to be managed by providing RPF staff at all the stations,” he added.