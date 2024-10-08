SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, emphasis was given to the safety of train operations. The railway officials were instructed to intensify the field inspections, focusing on the availability and functioning of safety-related items such as signalling, engineering items, and station assets related to safety.

Arun Kumar Jain, the managing director, further discussed the punctuality of the trains and instructed all the DRMs to make it a priority to run the trains on time in view of the ongoing festival season. “Adequate care should be taken by providing food, water, and onboard cleaning service on trains and at stations, and the extra rush of passengers needs to be managed by providing RPF staff at all the stations,” he added.