SCR holds review on safety of trains operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety and punctuality of train operations in the zone on Wednesday.

During the review meeting, emphasis was placed on the maintenance of tracks and bridges to ensure the safe operation of trains, as well as on loop lines, points, and turnouts to ensure that trains run at the maximum allowable speeds at stations.

While reviewing the cases of stone pelting and miscreant activities in railway premises, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR advised the officials to focus on intensifying the security inspections to ensure the safety of rail passengers and also to identify and monitor the train operations and take appropriate measures for improving their punctuality.